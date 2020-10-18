Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after purchasing an additional 423,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $1,044,131,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

AMZN stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.