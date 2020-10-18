Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Truehand Inc’s Largest Position

Truehand Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 13.7% of Truehand Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,438.90.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

