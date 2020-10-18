Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.7% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,802.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Edward Jones reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,741,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

