Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,145 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRH Investments Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,207.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,802.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,500.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

