Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings of $7.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.77 and the highest is $11.86. Amazon.com posted earnings of $4.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $31.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $43.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $44.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $69.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,438.90.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a PE ratio of 125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,802.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

