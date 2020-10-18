Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to post earnings per share of $7.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.86 and the lowest is $4.77. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $4.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year earnings of $31.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.06 to $43.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $44.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.55 to $69.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,438.90.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amazon.com by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,501,995 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,777,634,000 after purchasing an additional 435,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,125,258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,043,108,000 after acquiring an additional 423,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,044,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,207.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,802.40. The stock has a market cap of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

