Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $105,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

