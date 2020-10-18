Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIMC. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $126,901.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,287 shares of company stock worth $491,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 181.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth $105,000.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
Read More: Insider Trading
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.