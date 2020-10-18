Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Shares of AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58.
Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,990,000 after buying an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 843,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares during the period.
AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.
Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.
