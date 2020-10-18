Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Short Interest Update

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 696,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of AIMC opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $43.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.58.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $154,498.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,091.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lyle G. Ganske sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,287 shares of company stock valued at $491,400 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,582,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,990,000 after buying an additional 214,044 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,802,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,302,000 after buying an additional 190,621 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,120,000 after buying an additional 843,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,508,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares during the period.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

