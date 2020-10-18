Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) alerts:

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) (TSE:ALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$13.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$16.25 to C$15.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$11.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $469.79 million and a P/E ratio of 34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.87. Altius Minerals Co. has a one year low of C$6.29 and a one year high of C$12.32.

Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co. (ALS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.