Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 4,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,845,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total transaction of $32,653.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,573.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1,069.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,733.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,525.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,436.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,703.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

