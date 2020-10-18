Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 19,590 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.11. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

