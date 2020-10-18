Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ALLT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $354.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.77 and a beta of 0.75. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLT. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,255,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Allot Communications by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,612,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

