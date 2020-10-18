Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALKS. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alkermes from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.64.

Get Alkermes alerts:

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $17.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.30. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $247.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Anstice sold 17,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $299,399.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,516.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 330.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after acquiring an additional 132,733 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 536,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,362,000 after buying an additional 397,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,179,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.