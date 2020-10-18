Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,117,000 after purchasing an additional 115,028 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $307.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.76 and its 200 day moving average is $239.24.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 31.96%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

