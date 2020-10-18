Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 466.2% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 55,949 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,925,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 131,234 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of AMLP opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.25. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

