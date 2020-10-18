Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 6,200 Shares of Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 6,200 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.10, for a total value of C$37,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,675,600 shares in the company, valued at C$120,021,160.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,400.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$137,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$5,500.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$1,892.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 7,700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.99, for a total value of C$23,023.00.

Shares of RUP opened at C$5.47 on Friday. Rupert Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.53 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.16. The firm has a market cap of $559.70 million and a PE ratio of -160.88.

RUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Rupert Resources from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$2.60 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$3.45 to C$6.10 in a research note on Wednesday.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

