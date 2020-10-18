Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the September 15th total of 984,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 220,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $983.77 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $376,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,135,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,056,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,332,000 after purchasing an additional 165,472 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 138,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 34,663 shares during the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

