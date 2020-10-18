Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)’s share price rose 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 255 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF)

Akastor ASA operates as an oil-services investment company worldwide. The company offers drilling equipment, drilling riser solutions, and related products and services for the drilling market; and vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It is also involved in waste management drilling activities; the provision of subsurface advice and products to E&P companies; and supplying vapor recovery units and systems.

