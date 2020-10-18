AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Short Interest Up 84.4% in September

AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,266,800 shares, a growth of 84.4% from the September 15th total of 6,109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,733.4 days.

Shares of AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.01.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AIR/Shs H Vtg 1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

