AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Short Interest Up 69.0% in September

AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, an increase of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 844.8 days.

AIB Group stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get AIB Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AIB Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised AIB Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for AIB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.