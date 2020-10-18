Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the September 15th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AGRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Agile Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In related news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,972.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 38.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 165,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 276.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,048 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 154,193 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $3.08 on Friday. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.67 and a quick ratio of 13.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter periods; AG200-ER (SmP), a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her cycle, as well as experience shorter and lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

