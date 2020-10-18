ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ageas SA/NV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.
ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.
