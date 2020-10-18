ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Short Interest Update

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ageas SA/NV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. ageas SA/NV has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 9.30%. Research analysts predict that ageas SA/NV will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGESY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

