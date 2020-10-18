Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 121.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMD. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 16,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.17 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,143,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 752,100 shares in the company, valued at $41,553,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 490,635 shares of company stock valued at $37,229,036. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.85.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

