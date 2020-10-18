ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ADVOF opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.20 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADVOF shares. Commerzbank raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.

