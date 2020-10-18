ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Short Interest Update

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
ADVOF opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.62 million, a P/E ratio of 65.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $9.25.
ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.20 million. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures, and sells optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers scalable optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 AgileConnect, FSP 3000 CloudConnect, and FSP 3000 AccessConnect; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; and network virtualization products comprising ensemble connectors, controllers, and orchestrators, as well as operates ensemble virtualization director, a management platform for the creation and deployment of virtualized services.
Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.