Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Short Interest Update

Adomani Inc (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 803,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Adomani stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Adomani has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

Get Adomani alerts:

About Adomani

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Adomani Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adomani and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.