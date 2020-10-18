adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €325.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €325.00 ($382.35) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €258.88 ($304.56).

adidas stock opened at €284.00 ($334.12) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €272.89 and its 200 day moving average is €241.40. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

