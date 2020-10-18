Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Update

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total transaction of $438,889.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,841.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 91.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 42,641 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after buying an additional 203,218 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after buying an additional 25,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Addus Homecare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. Addus Homecare has a 52 week low of $43.13 and a 52 week high of $106.98.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $184.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. Research analysts expect that Addus Homecare will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

