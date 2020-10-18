Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,706 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 504.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,190,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,428,000 after buying an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $381.54 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $351.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.70. The company has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.