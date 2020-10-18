AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and Cancer Treatment (NASDAQ:CTHZ) Head-To-Head Review

Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cancer Treatment alerts:

This table compares Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 4.48 -$15.00 million $0.30 93.80

Cancer Treatment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Profitability

This table compares Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -42.67% 1.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cancer Treatment and AdaptHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A AdaptHealth 0 0 6 0 3.00

AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $24.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Cancer Treatment has a beta of -4.13, meaning that its stock price is 513% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Cancer Treatment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Cancer Treatment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancer Treatment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.