Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 7,359 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,447 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $975.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. The business had revenue of $698.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.55 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

ANF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.82.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

