Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 391 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 282,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,623 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $59.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.50.

