Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 215 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre in the 2nd quarter worth $28,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,781,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,524,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,338,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,337,000 after purchasing an additional 110,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total value of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MELI stock opened at $1,271.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,099.83 and a 200-day moving average of $928.77.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $878.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,398.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,125.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, 140166 raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,085.31.

Mercadolibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

