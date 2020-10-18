Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Reduces Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $4,851,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.81.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $339.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.54, for a total value of $21,187,441.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,933,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,918,978,971.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,465 shares of company stock worth $83,297,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.