Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Raises Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

