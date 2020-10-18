Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 2,244 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 503.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 281,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 175,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

