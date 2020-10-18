Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 263.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $33.12 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $34.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.