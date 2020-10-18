Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Invests $236,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after acquiring an additional 711,755 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,565,436 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $311,084,000 after buying an additional 135,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FedEx by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $299,953,000 after buying an additional 393,747 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in FedEx by 212.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,592,000 after buying an additional 1,438,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in FedEx by 40.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,414,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $191,926,000 after buying an additional 409,425 shares during the period. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,591,444.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,395 shares of company stock valued at $19,886,710. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FDX opened at $283.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $287.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

