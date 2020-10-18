Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $405,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in DaVita were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter worth $23,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DaVita by 4,010.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DaVita by 13.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 43.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DaVita by 116.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

DVA opened at $90.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $81.91. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

