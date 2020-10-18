Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $113.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.