Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRH Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,438.90.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,272.71 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,207.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,802.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,639.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

