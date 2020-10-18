Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,538 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 170.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ZION shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.77. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.62.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

