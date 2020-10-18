Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys New Shares in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,136,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,486 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

JAGG stock opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $28.44.

