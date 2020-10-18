Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 6,636 Shares of Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,711,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 300,889 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $656,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Carnival Co. & from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Redburn Partners downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.16.

CCL opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.96. Carnival Co. & Plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

