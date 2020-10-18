Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 4,763 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 732,185 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 29,928 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 269,513 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 916.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,265 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 23.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,359,416 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,050 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $7.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.11.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.