Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Buys 1,435 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 199,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period.

Shares of VRIG opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

