Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 76 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,760.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,679.91.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,567.70 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,726.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,519.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,433.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1,066.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.