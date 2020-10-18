Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Acquires 605 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 91,288 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $95.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

