Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $45.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accolade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $44.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.