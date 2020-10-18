Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $44.00 at SVB Leerink

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Accolade’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accolade from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Accolade from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accolade in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Get Accolade alerts:

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $41.63 on Thursday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $44.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accolade stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade Inc (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. It offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.