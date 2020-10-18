Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Short Interest Update

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ABCZY opened at $17.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. Abcam has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCZY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abcam in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Abcam to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

